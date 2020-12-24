|
Trump rejects trimmed covid relief bill as a 'disgrace’
WASHINGTON, Dec 23: President Donald Trump
on Tuesday rejected a $900 billion
bipartisan Covid stimulus package as “a
disgrace” and demanded that lawmakers more
than triple relief payments to Americans.
While he did not explicitly say he would
not sign the bill, which passed
overwhelmingly Monday in both houses of
Congress, Trump made clear he would not
accept the legislation.
“It really is a disgrace,” he said in a
video message posted to Twitter.
“I am asking Congress to amend this bill
and increase the ridiculously low $600 to
$2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” he said,
referring to relief checks meant to go out
to most Americans.
“I’m also asking Congress to immediately
get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary
items from this legislation, and just send
me a suitable bill.”
As the Covid-19 death count rises amid a
massive coronavirus resurgence that
further threatens the world’s largest
economy, Republican and Democratic
legislators finally hammered out a bill
after months of wrangling and partisan
finger-pointing.
Any delay in approving a deal would have
dire consequences — it is meant to spare
millions of jobless workers days away from
seeing their unemployment benefits expire,
and provide a new round of cash payouts.
Small businesses will benefit from more
government grants, while the package also
includes rental assistance and help to
families facing eviction.
The massive package is part of a $2.3
trillion, almost 5,600-page “coronabus”
bill that includes a so-called omnibus
bill to fund the government for the coming
year.
