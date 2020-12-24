|
EU starts easing bans over UK virus variant, WHO meets for remedy
LONDON, Dec 23: Europe on Wednesday began
lifting travel bans on Britain put in
place to contain a new fast-spreading
Covid strain while WHO experts were set to
meet on a response to the virus variant.
Meanwhile, in the United States,
President Donald Trump rejected a massive
Covid economic relief package passed by
Congress, branding it “a disgrace” as
millions of Americans are suffering
fallout from the pandemic.
There was, however, positive news in
Australia, where Sydney eased lockdown
restrictions for Christmas after the
country’s largest city reported a second
day of new cases in the single digits.
The new coronavirus variant has swept the
UK and spurred global panic just as
vaccines are being rolled out.
But the European Commission on Tuesday
urged EU nations to lift travel bans
imposed on Britain in recent days.
The new strain of the virus, which has
also been detected in small numbers
elsewhere, appears to spread more easily
than other types but experts say there is
no evidence it is more lethal or resistant
to vaccines.
The discovery unleashed panic that led to
more than two dozen countries suspending
UK flights, threatening travel chaos
during the holiday season.
The European Union instead urged virus
tests be carried out on passengers within
72 hours before travel.
“Flight and train bans should be
discontinued given the need to ensure
essential travel and avoid supply chain
disruptions,” the EU said.
France was reopening cross-border travel
with Britain Wednesday but a negative
Covid-19 test will be required.
The ban on arrivals in France has led to
long tailbacks of freight lorries in
southern England and has disrupted
passenger travel in the run-up to
Christmas.
The Netherlands also said it was lifting
its ban beginning Wednesday but noted that
all passengers, including EU citizens,
must have a recent negative test to enter.
The World Health Organization in Europe
said its experts would meet Wednesday to
discuss how to handle the outbreak, saying
“limiting travel to contain spread is
prudent until we have better info”.
WHO’s Europe director Hans Kluge wrote on
Twitter that the organisation would
“discuss strategies for testing, reducing
transmission & communicating risks”.
The death toll from the virus surpassed
1.7 million on Tuesday, roughly a year
after it emerged in China.
Vaccine can adapt:
Germany on Tuesday extended its ban on
arrivals from the UK — as well as South
Africa, where a similar variant has been
found — until January 6.
Health Minister Jens Spahn said that “as
long as it is possible”, Germany aims to
prevent “potentially dangerous virus
mutations from spreading in continental
Europe”.
The European Union is preparing its
rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on
Sunday, following similar vaccination
campaigns in the UK and the US.
Mexico said it would start its Covid
vaccinations on Thursday.
The co-founder of BioNTech said on Tuesday
it was “highly likely” that its vaccine
would work against the mutated strain
detected in Britain.
And if not, the vaccine could be adapted
in six weeks, said Ugur Sahin, adding that
tests are already being run on the
variant.
In the US, the world’s worst-affected
country, top infectious disease specialist
Anthony Fauci received his Covid-19
vaccine as officials continued to seek to
build confidence among the public.
But Trump’s rejection of the $900 billion
Covid relief package passed overwhelmingly
by Congress led to concern, though
lawmakers can override his veto if he goes
through with it.
UK shortage fears:
Britain has become increasingly isolated,
and one of the biggest concerns was
France’s ban on freight traffic as part of
a 48-hour blockade on the movement of
people across the English Channel.
Late Tuesday, UK Transport Secretary Grant
Shapps announced Britain and France had
settled on a protocol that “will see the
French border reopen to those travelling
for urgent reasons, provided they have a
certified negative COVID test.”
French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste
Djebarri also confirmed that air travel,
boats and Eurostar trains would “resume
service as of tomorrow morning”.
Despite the breakthrough in talks,
congestion around the key southern port of
Dover remains unlikely to recede in the
short term.
The major British transit hub said it
would reopen from midnight local time
(2300 GMT) for travellers with a negative
result.
While Prime Minister Boris Johnson
insisted that supply chains were “strong
and robust”, experts warned that Britain
may face shortages of certain fresh foods
over Christmas if crossings to France were
not reopened Wednesday.
Meanwhile, two cardinals close to Pope
Francis have contracted Covid-19,
according to sources in the Vatican, where
efforts were underway to trace their
recent contacts.
The 84-year-old pope, known for his love
of getting close to the faithful, has been
reluctant to wear a mask despite the
pandemic that has hit Italy hard.
With agency, media inputs
