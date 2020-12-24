Dhaka, Bangladesh
Virulent virus variant scare easing: Bangladesh airspace open

Virulent virus variant scare easing: Bangladesh airspace open

Restrictions tightened as 30 more die, 1367 infected

News Report: A sudden scare of a virulent virus variant is now easing with the EU lifting UK flight bans and vaccine-makers reassuring efficacy of the remedies, and Bangladesh kept its airspace open with strict surveillance. The government tightened the restrictions as a higher number of 30 corona patients died and 1367 people got infected in the last 24 hours of count. "All UK returnees will be quarantined unless corona-negative certificate is shown," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque. On Tuesday, Bangladesh registered 17 new coronavirus casualties and one of lowest daily infections while a new variant alarmed the world with Britain getting isolated and Arabians self-isolating. The curve took an upturn again as Bangladesh recorded 30 deaths and 1,367 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 504,868. The death toll climbed to 7,359 with the 30 fatalities registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government. The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,416 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 444,345. A total of 15,932 samples were tested at 161 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a fairly low positivity rate of 8.58 percent. The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 88.01 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent. Globally, over 78.04 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.71 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The new variant of the virus led to the sealing of the UK and Saudi Arabian airspaces while Bangladesh with countries halting travels to and from the UK, while Bangladesh remained undecided Tuesday. Reports said 40 countries, including the European Union nations and India, had cut off air travels to the United Kingdom in a wildcat action for the dread of the new variant of the pandemic virus that is "70 percent more transmissible". And the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait in the Arab world sealed their airspace for a week. Following the dramatic turn in the pandemic situation, Bangladesh halted Biman flight to Saudi Arabia for a week. However, UK route has not been closed. Senior medics, as such, suggest a restart of mandatory quarantine of incoming air passengers as a precautionary action against the highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. They, however, ruled out any major fallout from the variant on Bangladesh. "I see no cause of concern over the new variant, neither do I play down its risks," said Prof Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, the chief of the national technical advisory council. "Variant is nothing new--the coronavirus has undergone mutations many times before," said Brig-general (rtd) Prop Dr Mamun Mostafi, adding that the medications and vaccines applicable for the virus also effective for its variant, too. And the Pfizer authorities now ascertained efficacy of their vaccine against the variant also. Bangladesh is also witnessing a resurgence of the pandemic as in many countries in the 'flu season'. However, senior medics do not foresee any explosion of the virus transmission in Bangladesh in the winter like in some western countries like the UK, the USA, Italy and so. "There is no possibility of dramatic upturn in corona transmission in Bangladesh...," said Prof Dr M Shahidullah, the chief of the national technical advisory council on the pandemic, citing a few reasons. Health experts say full use of the lately-introduced antigen test could detect higher incidence in the country, and they suggested ramping up both preventive and curative measures to contain the casualties. The good news of late is that countries began and were about to begin vaccination against the fatal virus, with the US taking the tip from the UK in going for use of the Pfizer vaccine. China and Russia vaccines are also in use. With agency inputs

Share |