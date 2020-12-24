|
Virulent virus variant scare easing: Bangladesh airspace open
Restrictions tightened as 30 more die, 1367 infected
News Report:
A sudden scare of a virulent virus variant
is now easing with the EU lifting UK
flight bans and vaccine-makers reassuring
efficacy of the remedies, and Bangladesh
kept its airspace open with strict
surveillance.
The government tightened the restrictions
as a higher number of 30 corona patients
died and 1367 people got infected in the
last 24 hours of count. "All UK returnees
will be quarantined unless corona-negative
certificate is shown," said Health
Minister Zahid Maleque.
On Tuesday, Bangladesh registered 17 new
coronavirus casualties and one of lowest
daily infections while a new variant
alarmed the world with Britain getting
isolated and Arabians self-isolating.
The curve took an upturn again as
Bangladesh recorded 30 deaths and 1,367
new cases of the novel coronavirus in a
daily count, taking the tally of
infections so far to 504,868.
The death toll climbed to 7,359 with the
30 fatalities registered in the 24 hours
to 8 am Wednesday, according to data
released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced
active cases in the same period as another
2,416 patients recovered from the illness
through treatment at home and in hospital
care, bringing the total to 444,345.
A total of 15,932 samples were tested at
161 authorised labs across the country in
the last 24 hours, yielding a fairly low
positivity rate of 8.58 percent.
The latest official figures put the
recovery rate at 88.01 percent while the
mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 78.04 million people have
been infected by the novel coronavirus and
1.71 million have died, according to a
tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
The new variant of the virus led to the
sealing of the UK and Saudi Arabian
airspaces while Bangladesh with countries
halting travels to and from the UK, while
Bangladesh remained undecided Tuesday.
Reports said 40 countries, including the
European Union nations and India, had cut
off air travels to the United Kingdom in a
wildcat action for the dread of the new
variant of the pandemic virus that is "70
percent more transmissible".
And the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman and
Kuwait in the Arab world sealed their
airspace for a week.
Following the dramatic turn in the
pandemic situation, Bangladesh halted
Biman flight to Saudi Arabia for a week.
However, UK route has not been closed.
Senior medics, as such, suggest a restart
of mandatory quarantine of incoming air
passengers as a precautionary action
against the highly infectious variant of
the coronavirus.
They, however, ruled out any major
fallout from the variant on Bangladesh. "I
see no cause of concern over the new
variant, neither do I play down its
risks," said Prof Dr Mohammad Shahidullah,
the chief of the national technical
advisory council.
"Variant is nothing new--the coronavirus
has undergone mutations many times
before," said Brig-general (rtd) Prop Dr
Mamun Mostafi, adding that the medications
and vaccines applicable for the virus also
effective for its variant, too.
And the Pfizer authorities now
ascertained efficacy of their vaccine
against the variant also.
Bangladesh is also witnessing a
resurgence of the pandemic as in many
countries in the 'flu season'.
However, senior medics do not foresee any
explosion of the virus transmission in
Bangladesh in the winter like in some
western countries like the UK, the USA,
Italy and so.
"There is no possibility of dramatic
upturn in corona transmission in
Bangladesh...," said Prof Dr M
Shahidullah, the chief of the national
technical advisory council on the
pandemic, citing a few reasons.
Health experts say full use of the
lately-introduced antigen test could
detect higher incidence in the country,
and they suggested ramping up both
preventive and curative measures to
contain the casualties.
The good news of late is that countries
began and were about to begin vaccination
against the fatal virus, with the US
taking the tip from the UK in going for
use of the Pfizer vaccine. China and
Russia vaccines are also in use.
With agency inputs
|
