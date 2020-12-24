Dhaka, Bangladesh
Four outskirts terminals, company buses inside city soon

Transport disciplining panel makes fresh move

News Report: A latest meeting of a broad-based panel and busy spot visit by Dhaka's two mayors Wednesday to sites for four outskirts terminals for inter-district buses apparently give a push to a long-stalled project for new commuter transport in the capital. The four bus terminals will be constructed around the capital, the mayors of the two Dhaka city corporations said during the move, to vacate the three inside terminals for use by city buses. This will "reduce traffic congestion and bring discipline in public transport services", they said. Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam came up with the information after visiting two sites in Savar's Birulia Batulia Para and Hemayetpur Bus Station. DNCC Mayor Atiqul said, "Currently in Dhaka's Mohakhali Bus Terminal buses come from three districts, which causes traffic congestion there. We have visited Birulia Batulia Para and Hemayetpur areas. The city buses will be stationed at Gabtoli and inter-district buses will be stationed in Hemayetpur." "We will visit Keraniganj and Jatrabari to decide on sites for two other bus terminals," he said. He raised hope for decisive action this time, now that the city commuting is hitting a crisis proportion. "Of course company buses will roll soon," he said about a pending route-franchise system. DSCC Mayor Taposh said, "Two terminals will be constructed in Hemayetpur and Birulia and we will begin work there on the basis of feasibility assessment. "Dhaka-dwellers will be benefited if we can start the work from next year," he added. The government, development partners, non-government organizations and most importantly the citizens need to work together in finding more comprehensive long-term systemic solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing traffic fatalities by 50 per cent, experts say. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the government is implementing the national road-safety strategic action plan to reduce by 50 percent road accidents in the country as per the target set under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “The Road Transport and Highways Division is implementing the strategic action plan to achieve the SDGs target to bring down deaths caused by the road accidents,” he said in a virtual discussion from his official residence to mark the National Road Safe Day-2020. The discussion titled “Road Safety Collaboration, Reducing Road Fatalities Fifty Percent by 2030” was jointly organized by Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC) and the World Bank. The minister told the function that the legal framework has been strengthened so that the country can achieve the SDGs and also to achieve the target of the 2nd UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 for preventing of 50 percent of road traffic deaths and injuries within the period. The goal of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety is to stabilize and reduce the forecast level of road traffic deaths around the world as road crashes take the lives of nearly 1.3 million people every year and injure 20-50 million more. More than 90 percent of road traffic deaths and injuries occur in low-income and middle-income countries, which have only 48 per cent of the world’s registered vehicles. Quader said: “A revolutionary change will take place in the road network in Bangladesh within the next two-three years as the government is prioritizing safe and travel-friendly road network”. Terming Sheikh Hasina as a far-sighted leader, the ruling-party general secretary said Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina is not thinking about the next elections, she is thinking about the next generation. “She thinks about the safety of the people and the country as well and that’s why she has formulated the 100-year delta plan…it is the specialty of her leadership”, he added. Meanwhile, reports say, road transport in Bangladesh is relapsing into old normal with mostly rundown buses and overloaded passengers while every aspect of life being rearranged in the outside world to fit in the post-pandemic 'new normal'. Even, of late, city buses are carrying huge passengers hanging like bats, despite risk of mass transmission of coronavirus. Pending official decision and bending the agreed corona-time arrangement of carrying passengers at 50 percent capacity with 60 percent raise in fares, media reports show, many buses began taking passenger beyond seat capacity. Transport owners' leaders Mashiur Rahman Ranga MP and Khandaker Enayetullah pleaded for allowing them to return to the previous system of transport operation in order to decrease the fares to past rates. "Everything is going normal, then why not let us run normally? Questioned Enayetullah. But passenger-welfare and safe-road campaigners as well as transport experts, who had long pleaded for an overhaul of the existing 'chaotic' transport system and old-fashioned traffic control, resumed their campaign for the long-agreed restructuring of the sector of road communications in particular, more so when the COVID-19 pandemic is upsetting and upending old habits. They point out high casualties on roads and highways with the return of the old- mode transport vehicles and driving. Bangladesh saw a total of 8,543 people dead and 14,318 others injured in 6,210 road, railway and waterway accidents last year, according to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger-welfare organisation. Most of the accidents took place on roads and highways across the country. For the sprawling capital city, Dhaka, along with its outskirts, a different commuting solution is deemed viable. The aforesaid transports are already in operation under restrictions. But that's expensive for commoners whose incomes are blocked by the anti-corona lockdown or home-stay or emaciated through limited work or trade. A twin-remedy lies with retrofitting staff buses of offices and factories and the double-decker state buses. "All the buses must undergo fumigation with disinfectants at both ends," says one suggestion. The BRTC double-deckers have to be put in intra-city circular bus service as mass transport for the commuters with the retrofitting and fumigation processes mentioned above. None sans personal-protection equipment like mask be allowed onto the buses yet as the virus transmission is still prevalent. None the less important is that no ramshackle buses with bug-ridden sticky seats of the old times should be allowed in the street in the 'new normal' emanating from the surrealistic global and local situation created by the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 that is still taking huge human tolls and locking many people down to home. As a matter of fact, it'll no longer be advisable to allow the 'chaotic' run of transport, mostly outmoded and outwardly- painted buses and minibuses, in the post- pandemic new world with virtually resurrected life and business, analysts think. And now is the time, in the intercession, the government authorities concerned in transport and traffic planning got down to specifying action plans to execute the strategic transport plan while life is rolling back in full flush. At the core is route franchise to run company buses as mass transport on already-designated routes. A holistic remedy for problematic traffic lies in execution of the dormant strategic transport plan or STP along with route franchise, experts say as many special drives for disciplining traffic had yielded little results despite unforeseen 'road-safety uprisings' by students in Dhaka streets following frequent fatal accidents that had left a number of students dead, among others. The long-stalled ‘bus-route franchise’ scheme was conceived under the donor-aided STP taken up by Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA). Safe-route campaigners and transport experts from BUET lamented that the scheme for running company buses under route franchise couldn’t take off for "subtle opposition by transport lobbies". As a result, the old-mode transport system had persisted until the corona- enforced shutdown in this mega-city while zillions of passengers suffered for good transports in adequate numbers and fatal accidents continued to happen. Various types of smaller vehicles and ramshackle ones used to jam the low- capacity city routes, wasting valuable working time and money as well, the experts said. And the same scenes are returning now. The enforcement of the dormant new transport law is seen imperative for the game change. A fresh start of life with a fresh mode of transport communications, as well as things realigned in all spheres now upended, is a cherished expectation, the analysts say. With agency inputs

