Four outskirts terminals, company buses inside city soon
Transport disciplining panel makes fresh move
News Report:
A latest meeting of a broad-based panel
and busy spot visit by Dhaka's two mayors
Wednesday to sites for four outskirts
terminals for inter-district buses
apparently give a push to a long-stalled
project for new commuter transport in the
capital.
The four bus terminals will be
constructed around the capital, the mayors
of the two Dhaka city corporations said
during the move, to vacate the three
inside terminals for use by city buses.
This will "reduce traffic congestion and
bring discipline in public transport
services", they said.
Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh
Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City
Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam came up
with the information after visiting two
sites in Savar's Birulia Batulia Para and
Hemayetpur Bus Station.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul said, "Currently in
Dhaka's Mohakhali Bus Terminal buses come
from three districts, which causes traffic
congestion there. We have visited Birulia
Batulia Para and Hemayetpur areas. The
city buses will be stationed at Gabtoli
and inter-district buses will be stationed
in Hemayetpur."
"We will visit Keraniganj and Jatrabari
to decide on sites for two other bus
terminals," he said.
He raised hope for decisive action this
time, now that the city commuting is
hitting a crisis proportion. "Of course
company buses will roll soon," he said
about a pending route-franchise system.
DSCC Mayor Taposh said, "Two terminals
will be constructed in Hemayetpur and
Birulia and we will begin work there on
the basis of feasibility assessment.
"Dhaka-dwellers will be benefited if we
can start the work from next year," he
added.
The government, development partners,
non-government organizations and most
importantly the citizens need to work
together in finding more comprehensive
long-term systemic solutions to achieve
the Sustainable Development Goal of
reducing traffic fatalities by 50 per
cent, experts say.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister
Obaidul Quader said the government is
implementing the national road-safety
strategic action plan to reduce by 50
percent road accidents in the country as
per the target set under the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs).
“The Road Transport and Highways Division
is implementing the strategic action plan
to achieve the SDGs target to bring down
deaths caused by the road accidents,” he
said in a virtual discussion from his
official residence to mark the National
Road Safe Day-2020.
The discussion titled “Road Safety
Collaboration, Reducing Road Fatalities
Fifty Percent by 2030” was jointly
organized by Bangladesh Rural Advancement
Committee (BRAC) and the World Bank.
The minister told the function that the
legal framework has been strengthened so
that the country can achieve the SDGs and
also to achieve the target of the 2nd UN
Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030
for preventing of 50 percent of road
traffic deaths and injuries within the
period.
The goal of the UN Decade of Action for
Road Safety is to stabilize and reduce the
forecast level of road traffic deaths
around the world as road crashes take the
lives of nearly 1.3 million people every
year and injure 20-50 million more.
More than 90 percent of road traffic
deaths and injuries occur in low-income
and middle-income countries, which have
only 48 per cent of the world’s registered
vehicles.
Quader said: “A revolutionary change will
take place in the road network in
Bangladesh within the next two-three years
as the government is prioritizing safe and
travel-friendly road network”.
Terming Sheikh Hasina as a far-sighted
leader, the ruling-party general secretary
said Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina is not
thinking about the next elections, she is
thinking about the next generation.
“She thinks about the safety of the
people and the country as well and that’s
why she has formulated the 100-year delta
plan…it is the specialty of her
leadership”, he added.
Meanwhile, reports say, road transport in
Bangladesh is relapsing into old normal
with mostly rundown buses and overloaded
passengers while every aspect of life
being rearranged in the outside world to
fit in the post-pandemic 'new normal'.
Even, of late, city buses are carrying
huge passengers hanging like bats, despite
risk of mass transmission of coronavirus.
Pending official decision and bending the
agreed corona-time arrangement of carrying
passengers at 50 percent capacity with 60
percent raise in fares, media reports
show, many buses began taking passenger
beyond seat capacity.
Transport owners' leaders Mashiur Rahman
Ranga MP and Khandaker Enayetullah pleaded
for allowing them to return to the
previous system of transport operation in
order to decrease the fares to past rates.
"Everything is going normal, then why not
let us run normally? Questioned
Enayetullah.
But passenger-welfare and safe-road
campaigners as well as transport experts,
who had long pleaded for an overhaul of
the existing 'chaotic' transport system
and old-fashioned traffic control, resumed
their campaign for the long-agreed
restructuring of the sector of road
communications in particular, more so when
the COVID-19 pandemic is upsetting and
upending old habits.
They point out high casualties on roads
and highways with the return of the old-
mode transport vehicles and driving.
Bangladesh saw a total of 8,543 people
dead and 14,318 others injured in 6,210
road, railway and waterway accidents last
year, according to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan
Samity, a passenger-welfare organisation.
Most of the accidents took place on roads
and highways across the country.
For the sprawling capital city, Dhaka,
along with its outskirts, a different
commuting solution is deemed viable. The
aforesaid transports are already in
operation under restrictions. But that's
expensive for commoners whose incomes are
blocked by the anti-corona lockdown or
home-stay or emaciated through limited
work or trade.
A twin-remedy lies with retrofitting
staff buses of offices and factories and
the double-decker state buses.
"All the buses must undergo fumigation
with disinfectants at both ends," says one
suggestion.
The BRTC double-deckers have to be put in
intra-city circular bus service as mass
transport for the commuters with the
retrofitting and fumigation processes
mentioned above.
None sans personal-protection equipment
like mask be allowed onto the buses yet as
the virus transmission is still prevalent.
None the less important is that no
ramshackle buses with bug-ridden sticky
seats of the old times should be allowed
in the street in the 'new normal'
emanating from the surrealistic global and
local situation created by the novel
coronavirus or COVID-19 that is still
taking huge human tolls and locking many
people down to home.
As a matter of fact, it'll no longer be
advisable to allow the 'chaotic' run of
transport, mostly outmoded and outwardly-
painted buses and minibuses, in the post-
pandemic new world with virtually
resurrected life and business, analysts
think.
And now is the time, in the intercession,
the government authorities concerned in
transport and traffic planning got down to
specifying action plans to execute the
strategic transport plan while life is
rolling back in full flush.
At the core is route franchise to run
company buses as mass transport on
already-designated routes.
A holistic remedy for problematic traffic
lies in execution of the dormant strategic
transport plan or STP along with route
franchise, experts say as many special
drives for disciplining traffic had
yielded little results despite unforeseen
'road-safety uprisings' by students in
Dhaka streets following frequent fatal
accidents that had left a number of
students dead, among others.
The long-stalled ‘bus-route franchise’
scheme was conceived under the donor-aided
STP taken up by Dhaka Transport
Coordination Authority (DTCA). Safe-route
campaigners and transport experts from
BUET lamented that the scheme for running
company buses under route franchise
couldn’t take off for "subtle opposition
by transport lobbies".
As a result, the old-mode transport
system had persisted until the corona-
enforced shutdown in this mega-city while
zillions of passengers suffered for good
transports in adequate numbers and fatal
accidents continued to happen.
Various types of smaller vehicles and
ramshackle ones used to jam the low-
capacity city routes, wasting valuable
working time and money as well, the
experts said. And the same scenes are
returning now.
The enforcement of the dormant new
transport law is seen imperative for the
game change. A fresh start of life with a
fresh mode of transport communications, as
well as things realigned in all spheres
now upended, is a cherished expectation,
the analysts say.
With agency inputs
