PM seeks Turkey’s engagement in Rohingya repat
Investment in SEZs also invited
News Report:
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for
Turkey’s engagement in sustainable
repatriation of the forcibly displaced
Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar, as a
return process remained mired in
complications.
She made the call when visiting Turkish
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu paid a
courtesy call on the premier at her
official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on
Wednesday morning. PM’s Deputy Press
Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed the
media after the meeting.
Sheikh Hasina also sought more Turkish
investment in the special economic zones
being built across Bangladesh for cashing
in on the geopolitical position of the
country in South Asia and Southeast Asia
for mutual benefit of both the countries.
The Prime Minister extended her thanks to
Turkey for repairing the Bangladeshi navy
ship BNS Bijoy badly damaged in the recent
Beirut blast in Lebanon.
She renewed her invitation to Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit
Bangladesh.
In reply, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu thanked the Prime Minister for
her invitation and said the president of
Turkey is likely to visit Bangladesh in
March next year, if the Covid-19 situation
improves.
He highly praised "unprecedented
development" in Bangladesh and the
leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina.
The Turkish foreign minister highly
praised the different initiatives taken by
the government of Sheikh Hasina for
successfully tackling the Covid-19
pandemic.
The Turkish foreign minister said that
they value the bilateral relations between
Bangladesh and Turkey and his government
and country are ready to give every
support to strengthen the existing trade
relations between the two countries.
He added that they had made investment in
various sectors in Bangladesh that
included energy and tourism.
PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
and Turkish Ambassador in Bangladesh
Mustafa Osman Turan were among others
present.
Later in the day of his whirlwind Dhaka
trip, the Turkish foreign minister had
talks with his Bangladesh counterpart, Dr
AK Abdul Momen, discussing bilateral and
international affairs of common concern,
including economic cooperation and the
Rohingya crisis.
