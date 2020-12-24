Dhaka, Bangladesh
PM seeks Turkey’s engagement in Rohingya repat

Investment in SEZs also invited

News Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for Turkey’s engagement in sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar, as a return process remained mired in complications. She made the call when visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu paid a courtesy call on the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Wednesday morning. PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed the media after the meeting. Sheikh Hasina also sought more Turkish investment in the special economic zones being built across Bangladesh for cashing in on the geopolitical position of the country in South Asia and Southeast Asia for mutual benefit of both the countries. The Prime Minister extended her thanks to Turkey for repairing the Bangladeshi navy ship BNS Bijoy badly damaged in the recent Beirut blast in Lebanon. She renewed her invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Bangladesh. In reply, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked the Prime Minister for her invitation and said the president of Turkey is likely to visit Bangladesh in March next year, if the Covid-19 situation improves. He highly praised "unprecedented development" in Bangladesh and the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Turkish foreign minister highly praised the different initiatives taken by the government of Sheikh Hasina for successfully tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. The Turkish foreign minister said that they value the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey and his government and country are ready to give every support to strengthen the existing trade relations between the two countries. He added that they had made investment in various sectors in Bangladesh that included energy and tourism. PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Turkish Ambassador in Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan were among others present. Later in the day of his whirlwind Dhaka trip, the Turkish foreign minister had talks with his Bangladesh counterpart, Dr AK Abdul Momen, discussing bilateral and international affairs of common concern, including economic cooperation and the Rohingya crisis. With agency, media inputs

