|
Jute mills put under strike again
Jute mills put under strike again
Daily four-hr blockade also being enforced
News Desk
Jute-mill workers across the country began on Monday morning a 96-hour strike coupled with daily 4-hour road-rail blockade that left travelers in trouble through disruption to communications.
They resumed their action programme to press home their nine-point demands that include payment of unpaid wages and implementation of the wage-commission award, as previous strikes failed to realize their demands.
Meanwhile, trade-union leaders were to sit for a crisis-resolution meeting in Dhaka with government leaders on their demands.
In Dhaka's Demra, spot reports said, jute workers blocked traffic and staged demonstrations by setting ablaze tires on road.
Media reports said workers of nine state-owned jute mills in Khulna belt went on strike and also enforced a road-rail blockade from 8am to 12noon.
The workers took position at Natun Rasta, Shiromoni and Khan Jahan Ali Road in the morning, halting vehicular movement on Dhaka-Khulna highway, said KaziMostaq Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station.
Besides, no train will leave Khulna railway station from 6am-12am, said station master Manik Chandra.
Production at nine jute mills in the region was suspended following the strike.
In Chattogram, jute mill workers also blocked roads and rail track at several points as part of their programme.
The workers took position in front of Amin Jute mills under Bayazid thana in the morning and blocked road, halting vehicular movement.
The shuttle train service of Chattogram University was also suspended as the workers blocked rail track.
Jute mills workers also staged demonstrations in Sitakundu.
Police were deployed in front of different jute mills to avoid any untoward situation.
Earlier, the jute mill workers observed a 72-hour strike by blocking roads and rail routes to press home their nine-point demand from April 2-4.
Later, they announced the fresh programme of 96-hour strike.
The workers will hold discussion meeting in front of the gate of the jute mills on April 25 and will announce next programme, said the convener.
(Inputs taken from agencies)
|
Popular
SPORTS NOTES
TRADE NOTES