Hasina among five most austere leaders of the world
Nigeria's most influential newspaper The Daily Leadership has termed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as one of the most austere leaders of the world.
The Daily Leadership carried a feature story on Sunday in its "Unreported"
section on five world leaders entitled "World's Most Austere Presidents,"
Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is said to have a monthly salary of $800 (about N288000), said the daily mentioning that Sheikh Hasina was ranked at 59 in Forbes' list of the "World's 100 Most Powerful Women".
It said her (Hasina) political career has spanned more than four decades during which she has been both Prime Minister and opposition leader. She has been the leader of the ruling Awami League since 1981 and her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was the first President of the country, it added.
As opposition leader, the daily said, she (Hasina) herself was the target of an assassination attempt in 2004.
"Two of the most outstanding achievements of Sheikh Hasina are her leadership roles and success behind the trials of Bangabandhu killers and the persons who committed crimes against humanity in 1971," said the prestigious daily. -BSS
