Ex-OC Moazzem sued under DSA

News Desk The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) was ordered on Monday to probe a case filed against former Sonagazi Model Police Station chief under the Digital Security Act (DSA). Judge of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Ash-Shams Jaglul Hussein issued the order after accepting the case and asked PBI to submit a compliance report on April 30. Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon filed the case in the morning with the Cyber Crimes Tribunal against Moazzem Hossain, ex-officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station. The OC has been accused of recording and circulating a video on social media containing madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi's statement. According to the case statement, he called Rafi to the police station on March 27 after she accused her madrasa principal Sirajuddoula of sexually harassing her. Moazzem asked offensive questions during questioning. The OC was withdrawn on April 10 after Nusrat's family complained that he was not cooperating with them. Nusrat, a student of Feni's Sonagazi Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasa, was set afire on April 6 allegedly for refusing to withdraw the case against the principal. She died five days later at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The Police Bureau of Investigation, or PBI, has received five days to question Sonagazi Municipality Councillor Maksud Alam in connection with the killing of Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi. Feni's Senior Judicial Magistrate Sharif Uddin Ahmed passed the order on Monday. Maksud, who is also a local Awami League leader, was produced in a Feni court on Friday after a PBI team arrested him from Dhaka's Fakirapool area on Thursday night. Nusrat, 18, died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night, five days after she was set on fire on the roof of Sonagazi Senior Islamia Fazil Madrasa by the suspected followers of principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula. Siraj, who was already in jail, allegedly burnt her to death with the help of his followers after she refused to drop sexual abuse charges against him. As many as 10 people, including Siraj and Maksud, have been arrested over the murder of Nusrat. Meanwhile, Nuruddin and Shahadat Hossain Shamim have confessed to their roles in the death of Nusrat Rafi. The suspects' statements were recorded in the chamber of Senior Judicial Magistrate Zakir Hossain, said Taherul Haque Chauhan, additional superintendent of police in the PBI. Nur and Shamim were brought to the court at 3pm on Sunday and the judge recorded their statements until 1am on Monday. (Inputs taken from UNB)
