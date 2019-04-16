None involved be spared

|
PM tells Nusrat's parents, brother gets bank job
News Desk Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Monday assured Nusrat's parents and protesters that none of those involved in the killing of Feni's madrasa girl by burning would be spared. In an aid to the grief-stricken family of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, media reports said, the prime minister arranged a bank job for her (Rafi's) brother and handed him the appointment letter during a consolation meeting at the PM office. The family members of the victim met the prime minister at her official residence Ganobhaban. Nusrat's father, AKM Musa, and her mother, Shirin Akhter, as well as her two brothers came to the Prime Minister's Office in the morning, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. The prime minister consoled the family members and expressed her deep sympathy for them. "No culprit will be spared from legal action," said Sheikh Hasina, assuring the family members of all sorts of support. Chairman of NRB Global Bank Nizam Chowdhury was present. Media reports said one of Nusrat's two brothers was given job in the bank in officer rank. Nusrat, a student of Sonagazi Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasa in Sonagazi upazila of Feni, was set afire on April 6 allegedly for refusing to withdraw a case filed against principal Siraj Ud Doula of the madrasa for sexually harassing her last month. After fighting for life for five days, the madrasa girl died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on April 10. That sent in shockwaves through the country and protests continued for justice and preventive actions so that such barbaric act doesn't go recurring anymore. Meanwhile, most of the accused, including the principal and those allegedly executed his dictate have been arrested.
