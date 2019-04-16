|
Bayern back on top
Bayern back on top
BERLIN, Apr 15: Champions Bayern Munich eased past hosts Fortuna Duesseldorf 4-1 on Sunday with winger Kingsley Coman scoring twice, to go a point clear at the top of the Bundesliga, reports ESPNsoccer.
The Bavarians are on 67 points, with Borussia Dortmund on 66 after their 2-1 win over Mainz 05 on Saturday, and five games left in the title race. RB Leipzig are in third place on 58.
“I think we approached this game in a very serious way and we deserved to win by this score,” said Bayern coach Niko Kovac, who used the same starting XI as in their 5-0 demolition of Dortmund last week.
There were some bad news for Bayern, however, with keeper Manuel Neuer taken off in the 53rd minute with a calf muscle injury.
“It is the same calf which had caused him problems recently,” said Kovac. “We will check it tomorrow and hope it is not a serious injury.”
Bayern pressed high from the start and it paid off when Coman found space to cross into the box, Thomas Muller failed get a foot on it and the ball sailed past keeper Michael Rensing in the 15th minute.
Bundesliga leading scorer Robert Lewandowski came close to adding another one in the 23rd, but his freekick from the edge of the box flew narrowly wide.
Despite more than 60 percent possession, the visitors struggled at times with an agile and hard-working Duesseldorf defence until Coman struck again four minutes from halftime.
The Frenchman drilled in Joshua Kimmich’s cutback, his 11th assist this season and the league leaders picked up after the break where they had left off with Serge Gnabry slotting in from a metre out in the 55th to give them a three-goal cushion.
Bayern, chasing a record-extending seventh straight league title, could have scored several more in the second half but Rensing, a former Bayern keeper, made a string of superb saves.
The hosts got a late consolation goal with a Dodi Lukebakio penalty from a Mats Hummels handball but Leon Goretzka scored Bayern’ fourth in stoppage time.As the injuries and suspensions mount at Hertha Berlin, so do the losses. And coach Pal Dardai is taking the blame.
Hertha lost its fifth straight Bundesliga match on Sunday, falling 5-0 at Hoffenheim to leave the team in 11th place and far from the European places.
“What’s happening now is difficult,” Dardai said even before Sunday’s match. “This is a year that’s a bit cursed.”
Dardai, who made a club record 286 Bundesliga appearances as a defensive midfielder for Hertha, took over as coach in February 2015. Only two others, Helmut Kronsbein (212) and Juergen Roeber (157), have coached more Bundesliga games at Hertha than Dardai’s 146.
When he first took charge, Dardai was credited with getting the team to play at a higher level. He was leading Hertha’s under-15 team when he was appointed interim coach of the first team, taking over from Jos Luhukay. He saved the club from relegation and was offered a permanent contract at the end of the season.
|
Popular
SPORTS NOTES
TRADE NOTES