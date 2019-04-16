|
Salah steer Liverpool to go back to the top
Two goals in as many minutes, including a stunning Mohamed Salah strike, saw Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield to move back to the top of the Premier League, reports ESPNsoccer.
Liverpool had been frustrated in a tight first half, but Sadio Mane headed home after 51 minutes before Salah fired an unstoppable strike into the top corner moments later.
Chelsea, with Gonzalo Higuain on the bench, played Eden Hazard in a “false No.9” role, including both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in their starting lineup.
Liverpool almost struck with six minutes gone, Mane crossing from the left and Salah’s bouncing strike held by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Then Chelsea attacked, Allison pushing out a Hudson-Odoi cross before Kepa was smartly off his line when Mane tried to reach a Salah pass.
Salah and Firmino linked before the former’s shot was saved, and Hazard found a pocket of space but hit an angled strike straight at Allison.
Antonio Rudiger hurt a knee in a challenge with Mane but was able to continue, and then Liverpool attacked again, Jordan Henderson’s shot deflected to safety.
David Luiz found Willian but he blasted wide from the edge of the area, and Liverpool came closer after 38 minutes as Salah crossed low and Mane bent a first-time strike wide.
Chelsea’s Rudiger had further problems with his knee soon afterwards and had to be helped off the pitch, Andreas Christensen taking his place before the break.
Naby Keita lashed a shot high into the Kop in the opening stages of the second half, but the home side had the goal they craved after 51 minutes when Henderson found Mane unmarked to head past Kepa.
Two minutes later—and in spectacular style—it was 2-0 when Salah’s strike from 25 yards ripped into the top corner after he had cut in from the right.
Chelsea responded by bringing on Higuain for Hudson-Odoi, but soon afterwards it was nearly 3-0 as Firmino fizzed a low shot just wide.
The home side were reminded of the threat Chelsea posed when Hazard was only fractions from halving their
lead, shooting against the post, and he had another attempt stopped by Alisson moments later.
Cesar Azpilicueta crossed low through the six-yard box with no Chelsea player able to get a touch, and Liverpool made a change, bringing on Georginio Wijnaldum for Keita.
Chelsea introduced former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley for the closing stages, Loftus-Cheek the player to make way, and Henderson, who seemed have suffered a knock, was replaced by James Milner.
Firmino’s curling shot was held by Kepa and then the Chelsea keeper tipped over from Mane as Liverpool finished the game in comfortable control, Salah receiving a huge ovation when he was replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri late on.Raheem Sterling struck twice as the Premier League champions Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday to stay within two points of leaders Liverpool.
Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield to move to 85 points with four games remaining and City are on 83 but with an extra game in hand.
The victory was the ninth straight win for City in the Premier League and manager Pep Guardiola says they will need to extend that run to 14 victories to successfully defend their title.
Having missed an easy chance early on, Sterling put City ahead in the 15th minute when he ran on to Kevin De Bruyne’s inch-perfect pass from behind the halfway line and fired past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.
The England international added a second for his 17th league goal of the season after the break, meeting Leroy Sane’s first-time cross into the box with a calm left-footed finish that wrong-footed Guaita as it rolled in.
Palace ensured an entertaining finish to the contest when Luka Milivojevic scored from a free kick with nine minutes to go after midfielder James McArthur was brought down on the edge of the penalty area.
City, however, sealed the deal with their third of the match as De Bruyne latched on to a poor pass from defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka before feeding substitute Gabriel Jesus who finished emphatically.
