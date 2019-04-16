Fakirerpool beat Agrani Bank

Fakirerpool Youngmen’s Club earned 1-0 goal victory over Agrani Bank Club in the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) Football at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Monday, reports UNB.
Khankar scored the match-winner for Fakirerpool in the 76th minute.
The day’s other match between Wari Club and Farashganj SC ended in a goalless draw at the same venue.
Acting Editor: Moslem Uddin Ahmed Published by M. A. Khaleque on behalf of Prime Multimedia Limited and printed at City Publishing House Limited from Ittefaq Bhaban, 1, Ramkrishno Mission Road, Dhaka-1203.
Editorial, News and Commercial Section: Fareast Tower, (Level-2) 35, Topkhana Road, Purana Paltan,