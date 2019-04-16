|
Bashundhara on top
Star-studded Bashundhara Kings dominated the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football as the lone unbeaten team securing 31 points from 11 matches with 10 wins and one draw after the 12th round matches till Saturday, reports UNB.
Defending champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd followed the leaders neck and neck collecting 30 points from 12 matches with 10 wins and two defeats.
Sheikh Russel KC, Saif SC and Arambagh KC were in the 3rd, 4th and 5th slot respectively.
Sheikh Russel KC have 24 points from 11 matches with 7 wins, three draws and one defeat, Saif FC earned 20 points with six wins, two draws and three losses, one point ahead of Arambagh KS (19). Arambagh have won six matches, drew 1 and lost 4.
The two bottom-placed teams—Brothers Union and Team BJMC—will face relegation.
The 13th and last round matches of BPL will begin on April 18 after a break of four days for Bangla New Year and AFC Cup match in Dhaka.
NoFeL SC will face Sheikh Jamal DC in Noakhali while Bashundhara Kings will take on Chittagong Abahani in Nilphamari on April 18.
On April 19, Muktijoddha SKC will play Saif SC in Gopalganj while Rahmatgonj MFS to face Dhaka Mohammedan in Dhaka.
Team BJMC will face Sheikh Russel KC in Noakhali while Arambagh KC will take on Brothers Union in Mymensingh on April 20.
