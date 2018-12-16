|
Abbas, Khokon, BNP men come under attack
BNP candidate for Dhaka-8 constituency Mirza Abbas
and his supporters came under attack allegedly by
ruling party activists during his electioneering at
Segunbagicha in the city on Saturday.
A group of 30-40 ruling party activists wielding rods
and sticks attacked Mirza Abbas and his supporters
near Segunbagicha kitchen market around 12pm, the BNP
leader's media coordinator, Nahid Nazrul, told UNB.
He said at least 60 people were injured in the
attack.
Nazrul said police arrested some injured BNP
activists instead of resisting the attackers.
Later, at a press conference at his Shahjahanpur
residence, Abbas said, "I could have died had I not
been saved by our leaders and activists during the
attack."
He strongly condemned and protested the attack.
The BNP leader said the 'cadres' of Jubo League and
Chhatra League under the protection of police
attacked him and his supporters during the election
campaign at Segunbagicha. "They beat my leaders and
activists mercilessly with rods and sticks, leaving
at least 60 of them injured."
He said a number of his supporters were admitted to a
hospital with serious injuries.
Before the campaign, Abbas said he sent separate
letters to Ramna and Shahbagh police stations to
ensure his security during the campaign. "But, they
didn't take any step in this regard."
Even he requested two police officials to prevent the
attackers, but they did not act, said the BNP
candidate.
Abbas said he will continue to conduct campaign
braving the attacks and repressions.
Meanwhile, BNP candidate for Noakhali-1 constituency
Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and three other party
activists reportedly suffered bullet wounds and 36
others were injured in a clash between Awami League
and BNP men in Sonaimuri municipality on Saturday
afternoon.
Witnesses said BNP leaders and activists, led by
Khokon, party joint secretary general and general
secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association, were
returning after holding a rally at the Sonaimuri High
School ground in the afternoon.
When they reached Sonaimur Bazar area, a group of
Awami League leaders and activists swooped on them
around 4:30pm, leading to a clash.
At one stage, police and the ruling party men opened
fire on the BNP leaders and activists, leaving at
least 40 people, including four with bullets,
injured, the witnesses said.
The injured were taken to Noakhali General Hospital
where Dr Syed Ahmed Azim, a residential medical
officer of the hospital, confirmed that Khokon
sustained bullet wounds.
Sonaimuri upazila BNP president Motahar Hossain Manik
claimed that when they reached the Sonaimuri Bazar
area after their rally, a group of Awami League
leaders and activists swooped on them and opened fire
on them. Later, police joined the ruling party men,
he alleged.
However, upazila AL general secretary Monirul Islam
Baker claimed that BNP men attacked their party
leaders and activists without any provocation and
vandalised several shops. "There's no attack or
firing from our side."
Police super of the district Elias Sharif said a
chase and counter-chase took place between the
supporters of Awami League and BNP.
He said police fired several shots in the air to
bring the situation under control.
The police super also said they were investigating
the incident.
Inspector (investigation) of Sonaimuri Police Station
Emdadul Haque said a group of BNP leaders and
activists, led by Khokon, brought out a procession in
the area with sticks after Maghrib prayers.
At one stage, they threw brick chips at police,
resorted to vandalism and exploded several crude
bombs, he said.
Asked about the bullet injury the BNP candidate
received, the police official claimed that there was
no firing. "He might have hurt himself by crude bomb
splinters," he said.
Meanwhile, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul
Kabir Rizvi at a press conference in the capital
claimed that policemen, led by officer-in-charge of
Sonaimuri Police Station Abdul Mazid, opened fire on
BNP leaders and activists from both sides - front and
back - while they were electioneering in Sonaimuri
Bazar area, leaving 30-35 party men, including
Khokon, wounded by bullets.
He also claimed that the OC himself shot the BNP
candidate in a bid to 'kill' him.
Of the injured, the condition of one, identified as
Rubel, is stated to be critical, Rizvi said, adding
that Sonaimuri municipality JCD vice-president Raju
got his legs fractured in the attack. (Inputs taken
from agencies)
|
