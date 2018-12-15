Kamal seeks to meet President over poll issues

Dhaka, Bangladesh
The Jatiya Oikya Front has sent a letter to President Md Abdul Hamid to request a meeting amid the ongoing campaigns for the 11th parliamentary elecitons. The leader of the alliance, Dr Kamal Hossain, requested a meeting with the president on Dec 17 alongside a 10-person delegation, reports bdnews.24.com The letter, written under a BNP letterhead and signed by Personal Secretary to the BNP Chairperson ABM Abdus Sattar, was sent to the Bangabhaban on Dec 13, BNP Chairperson's Press Wing Official Sairul Kabir Khan told bdnews24.com. The letter did not elaborate on the topic of the discussion, but BNP leaders say that Oikya Front leaders will call on the president to redress attacks against opposition leaders and activists, the cases filed against them and the harassment they faced. The Bangabhaban has not issued a statement in response to the letter. Former President and Bikalpadhara President AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury had requested a meeting with the president prior to the announcement of the election schedule, but was turned down. Kamal Hossain, who had previously battled BNP Justice Abdus Sattar as the Awami League's candidate for president, has formed an alliance with the BNP and is now opposing the Awami League. Hossain, who is also the Gono Forum president, says the opposition does not have a level playing field in the election campaign. Awami League leaders have criticised Kamal Hossain for allying with the BNP and its candidates from Jamaat-e Islami.

