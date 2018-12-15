|
Kamal seeks to meet President over poll issues
The Jatiya Oikya Front has sent a letter to President
Md Abdul Hamid to request a meeting amid the ongoing
campaigns for the 11th parliamentary elecitons.
The leader of the alliance, Dr Kamal Hossain,
requested a meeting with the president on Dec 17
alongside a 10-person delegation, reports
bdnews.24.com
The letter, written under a BNP letterhead and signed
by Personal Secretary to the BNP Chairperson ABM
Abdus Sattar, was sent to the Bangabhaban on Dec 13,
BNP Chairperson's Press Wing Official Sairul Kabir
Khan told bdnews24.com.
The letter did not elaborate on the topic of the
discussion, but BNP leaders say that Oikya Front
leaders will call on the president to redress attacks
against opposition leaders and activists, the cases
filed against them and the harassment they faced.
The Bangabhaban has not issued a statement in
response to the letter.
Former President and Bikalpadhara President AQM
Badruddoza Chowdhury had requested a meeting with the
president prior to the announcement of the election
schedule, but was turned down.
Kamal Hossain, who had previously battled BNP Justice
Abdus Sattar as the Awami League's candidate for
president, has formed an alliance with the BNP and is
now opposing the Awami League.
Hossain, who is also the Gono Forum president, says
the opposition does not have a level playing field in
the election campaign.
Awami League leaders have criticised Kamal Hossain
for allying with the BNP and its candidates from
Jamaat-e Islami…………2018-12-15 11:12:10
|
