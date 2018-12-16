|
Army can make arrest thru magistrates
Attack on Kamal a criminal offence'
Army can make arrest thru magistrates
CEC says in latest poll rulings
News Report
Army can make arrest in case of election trouble, the
Election Commission said Saturday while spelling out
some specific rules for polling discipline.
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, flanked by
three other election commissioners, also had some
strongly worded remarks against pre-poll violence,
including Friday's attack on main opposition
coalition-chief Dr Kamal Hossain that he termed a
'criminal offence'.
The EC appears to have somewhat relaxed directives
guiding the media and election observers during the
covering and monitoring of voting at polling booths.
About authority of the armed forces to be deployed in
the election, Nurul Huda said the army can arrest
troublemakers as per the law in case the situation
takes a turn for the worse.
"Yes, they can make arrest. The power is bestowed
upon them. If there's a magistrate and situation
turns worse, they can do so as per the law (the
Criminal Code of Procedure 1898)," the chief of the
election commission said in response to a query.
The BNP-dominated Jatiya Okiya Front and some other
parties have demanded troop deployment with
magistracy power to ensure a free, fair and peaceful
election, being held under the party government in
power and parliament in existence in what they call
an uneven playing field.
About the attack on Jatiya Okiya Front leader Dr
Kamal Hossain's motorcade the CEC said, "It's an
unfortunate incident. He's a senior citizen and
famous person. Any attack on him is never expected."
In reply to a question at a press conference at the
Nirbachan Bhaban in the city, Nurul Huda further
said: "It's a criminal offence in the eye of law.
Measures will be taken in this regard according to
the law."
The CEC said the Commission will send their
allegation, submitted over the incident, to the
election enquiry committee to look into the matter.
He said the EC will take measures after receiving
report from the enquiry committee.
Dr Kamal Hossain's motorcade came under attack
allegedly by some ruling- party activists near the
Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur on Friday
morning while returning after paying tributes to the
martyred intellectuals. At least 10 people were
injured.
However, Dr Kamal, also the chief of Gano Forum
that is a component of the Jatiya Oikya Front, was
unhurt.
About the polling-booth rules he said journalists
cannot go for live telecast and telephonic
conversations from inside a booth during voting in
the upcoming general election, set for December 30.
"No live telecast will be allowed from rooms
(booths), but journalists can do so from the premises
of a polling station," he told the press.
The CEC also said journalists can use mobile phones
to take photographs inside polling booths except the
secret place of casting ballot.
He said a number of journalists will not be allowed
in a polling booth at a time as it will create
hindrance to the activities of polling officials as
well as voters.
The Presiding Officer of a centre will determine how
many reporters can enter a polling booth at a time
considering its space, Nurul Huda said.
He said the Commission is yet to take any decision on
two proposals placed by law-enforcement agencies
before the EC to stop mobile banking and slow down
the mobile internet speed to 2G from 4G for a certain
time during the balloting.
In reply to a query, the CEC said a level playing
field has been created for the 11th parliamentary
elections by virtue of participation by all political
parties.
"I think a level playing field has been ensured as
candidates can carry out electioneering. They face no
obstruction in conducting the campaign," he said.
Three election commissioners-Mahbub Talukder,
Kabita Khanom and Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury-and EC
Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed were present at the press
conference.
Inputs taken from UNB, media reports
|
Popular
SPORTS NOTES
TRADE NOTES