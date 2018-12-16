|
AL manifesto Tuesday
Rebels asked to withdraw forthwith
News Desk
Giving the highest priority to development Awami
League (AL) is set to present its election manifesto
to the nation tomorrow with a commitment to bring
about major reforms.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will
present the manifesto at a programme to be held in
Sonargaon Hotel on Tuesday noon.
To woo 25 million young voters, the AL manifesto is
likely to focus on further economic growth,
digitisation and promoting job generation.
The AL policy-makers hope that the manifesto will
attract the voters and they will vote for Boat in the
upcoming election.
Meanwhile, Awami League on Saturday gave its rebel
candidates two days to withdraw their candidatures
from the 11th national election.
Awami league joint secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak
warned that the rebel candidates who are still in the
election race will have to face tougher consequences
if they do not withdraw their candidatures within the
given time.
The rebel candidates, who are still in the race, will
have to withdraw their candidatures by December 17,
Nanak said at a press conference held at the party's
Dhanmodi office.
Although the number of rebel candidates has
decreased, some independent candidates are still
there, said Nanak, who is one of the key persons of
Awami League election monitoring team.
He also said the rebel candidates will have to play
an active role in the electioneering on behalf of the
party-nominated candidates. The party will take the
final decision like permanent expulsion if any rebel
candidate does not withdraw from the polls race.
