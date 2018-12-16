Dhaka, Bangladesh
AL manifesto Tuesday

Rebels asked to withdraw forthwith

News Desk Giving the highest priority to development Awami League (AL) is set to present its election manifesto to the nation tomorrow with a commitment to bring about major reforms. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present the manifesto at a programme to be held in Sonargaon Hotel on Tuesday noon. To woo 25 million young voters, the AL manifesto is likely to focus on further economic growth, digitisation and promoting job generation. The AL policy-makers hope that the manifesto will attract the voters and they will vote for Boat in the upcoming election. Meanwhile, Awami League on Saturday gave its rebel candidates two days to withdraw their candidatures from the 11th national election. Awami league joint secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak warned that the rebel candidates who are still in the election race will have to face tougher consequences if they do not withdraw their candidatures within the given time. The rebel candidates, who are still in the race, will have to withdraw their candidatures by December 17, Nanak said at a press conference held at the party's Dhanmodi office. Although the number of rebel candidates has decreased, some independent candidates are still there, said Nanak, who is one of the key persons of Awami League election monitoring team. He also said the rebel candidates will have to play an active role in the electioneering on behalf of the party-nominated candidates. The party will take the final decision like permanent expulsion if any rebel candidate does not withdraw from the polls race.

