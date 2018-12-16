<a href='http://member.reditads.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a811d935&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://member.reditads.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=70&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a811d935' border='0' alt='' /></a> Victory Day today amid vote vibes Victory Day today amid vote vibes News Report With patriotic zeal and joy--tinged with vote vibes in a crucial election this time--the nation celebrates the Victory Day today. Before going for celebration of the anniversary of victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War against the then Pakistan occupation army, the grateful Bengalis will pay their heartfelt homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the freedom. This day in 1971, the Pakistani military forces surrendered after a nine-month war, resulting in the birth of an independent and sovereign nation. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the 48th Victory Day, falling in an ambience of countrywide electioneering. In his message the President said, "The 11th parliamentary election is being held in December, the month of our victory. In democratic system, people exercise their power and choose their desired candidates by vote." He expressed the hope that people would elect honest, capable and patriotic candidates in the upcoming election and help continue the development and advances of the country. "Let the glory of democracy be strengthened through festive mood of election," he said. In her message Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Bangladesh has become a role model of development in the world. Our government is taking the country forward with immense development in all sectors, including economy, agriculture, education, health, transport, information and technology, infrastructure, power generation, rural economy and diplomatic relations and cooperation during the last 10 years." People would wake up to the booming of a 31-gun salute at daybreak to set off the ceremonies of the greatest event in Bangladesh's history. All roads then lead to the National Memorial at Savar. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the memorial. However, this time around, there will be no military parade at the National Parade Ground in the capital as per a prior announcement in view of the national elections, going to be held against the background of one of the worst political crises in Bangladesh that, practically, still extends its shadows over the election clime, too. Apart from official programmes, different sociopolitical, cultural and professional bodies and institutions, including Bangla Academy, Shilpakala Academy, the National Museum, Muktujoddha Jadughar and Bangladesh Shishu Academy, will mark the day with elaborate programmes. The day is a public holiday. The national flag will be hoisted atop government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country. Important buildings and establishments will be illuminated at night. Important roads and road- islands will be decorated with miniature national flags and colourful festoons. National dailies will bring out special supplements. The state-owned and private televisions and radios are airing month-long special programmes highlighting the salient features and significance of the war, waged to end exploitation, discrimination, disparity and subjugation. Receptions will be hosted to freedom fighters and family members of the martyrs at city, district and upazila levels. As per official programmes, special prayers will be offered in mosques and other places of worship, seeking salvation of the souls of martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Improved diets will be served in jails, hospitals, orphanages and vagrant homes across the country. Destitute children will be allowed to visit children's parks and other recreational centres across the country for free. Bangladesh missions abroad will also celebrate the day through different programmes in keeping with the government recipe. Inputs taken from UNB, agencies <a href='http://member.reditads.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a811d935&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://member.reditads.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=70&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a811d935' border='0' alt='' /></a> More News Victory Day today amid vote vibes

