China rewrite Asian record in relay
HANGZHOU, Dec. 15: China's Olympic and world champion Sun Yang took part in his first and only competition in the FINA Swimming World Championships (25m) here on Friday and he led the team to the bronze in the men's 4X200m freestyle relay and break the Asian record, reports Xinhua.
Sun swam to third 200m in the relay and came from behind to take the lead in the last 25m, but China was overpassed in the last 200m and finished third in six minutes and 47.53 seconds.
Brazil won the gold in 6:46.81, and Russia took the silver in 6:46.84. Both the first three broke the world record of 6:49.04. The United States and Australia were fourth and fifth, respectively.
"I tried my best," said Sun, 200m free winner at 2016 Rio Games. "We expected to break the world record before the final. The bronze is a breakthrough. We proved that We are a strong team and we can beat America and Australia in relay."
"It is my first time competing in short-course competition. It is a new experience," Sun added. "I am happy with the result."
Although empty-handed in the men's 200m free relay, the United States was still the strongest swimming team in Hangzhou. They broke the world record to win the men's 4X50m freestyle relay in 1:21.80 and it was the fifth world record broken by American swimmers. Russia and Italy were second and third respectively.
China's Wang Jianjiahe added a silver to her gold on Friday. She finished second in the women's 400m free with a time of 3:54.56. Australia's Ariarne Titmus topped the final in 3:53.92 and broke Wang's world record set in Budapest. China's Li Bingjie came third in 3:57.99, her person best.
"I'll give myself a score of eight out of 10. I am not satisfied with the result. I wanted to get my personal best," said 16-year-old Wang. "I need to improve my stroke skills."
China's medley swimmer Wang Shun only ranked seventh in the men's 100m medley. The gold was claimed by Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov in 50.63. Italy's Marco Orsi was second in 51.03, while Japan's Hiromasa Fujimori came third in 51.53.
Russia also won the men's 50m free and 50m back titles Friday. Vladimir Morozov overpassed American world champion Caeleb Dressel to win the 50m free in 20.33, while in 50m back, Evgeny Rylov touched the wall first in 22.58.
Hungary's Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu won her third gold medal in Hangzhou as she dominated the women's 100m medley final in 57.26. She also won the 200m fly and 400m medley titles.
Dutch Ranomi Kromowidjojo added a 50m fly gold to her 100m free title which was claimed Thursday. She won the final in 24.47.
