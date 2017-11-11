|
Recognition of March 7 speech to be celebrated Nov 25
Recognition of March 7 speech to be celebrated Nov 25
The nation on November 25 will celebrate the recognition of the historic 7th March speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a world documentary heritage, reports UNB.
The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) last week with PM's Principal Secretary Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury in the chair.
Officials of different ministries, divisions, civil society members and media people were present at the meeting.
"We think recognition of Bangabandhu's March 7 speech as a world documentary heritage is a great achievement for the nation as well as its history and heritage ... inclusion of the speech in the world documentary heritage means involvement in the everlasting world heritage,"Dr Kamal Naser told UNB on Friday.
Kamal said to celebrate this great achievement, joyous processions involving people of all classes and professions as well as government and private organisations will be brought out across the country on November 25. He said this programme has been taken to informpeople, particularly the students and future generations, about the national and international significance of the Bangabandhu's March 7 speech.
"They should also know what is the Memory of the World International Register and what is the World Documentary Heritage," he said.
"We're considering taking a special class in all educational institutions to inform the students about these crucial issues," he added.
Dr Kamal Naser said initiatives will be taken to preserve the March 7 speech in all public libraries and educational institutions which will remain as a pride for the nation.
"The educational institutions will later arrange various competitions like quiz and general knowledge on the March 7 speech," he added.
The Prime Minister's principal secretary said cultural functions and concerts will be staged across the country to inform people the significance of the speech.
He said the speech will be broadcast in various languages so that world people could know about it. "We'll engage our missions abroad for this work," he said.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on October 30 recognised the Bangabandhu's historic March 7 as part of world's documentary heritage.
UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova announced the decision at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.
According to the decision, Bangabandhu's 7th March speech has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world's important documentary heritage maintained by the UNESCO.
The 7th March speech of Bangabandhu gave inspiration to the Bengali nation in their quest for freedom and emancipation. The speech also energised the entire nation and prepared the people for the liberation struggle.
It also served as the ultimate source of inspiration for the countless freedom fighters who joined the Mukti Bahini.
|
Popular
SPORTS NOTES
TRADE NOTES