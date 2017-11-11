|
BNP gets rally permission as AL is democratic: Quader
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the government once again demonstrated how much democratic it is through allowing BNP to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, reports UNB.
"BNP sought permission for the rally... they couldn't hold any rally without any chaos in recent times. We're confused to give them permission as we fear chaos. We always want to give the party permission as they have the right to hold meetings as a registered political party," he said.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, came up with the comment while talking to reporters at Noor Hossain Chattar in the capital's Zero Point after payinghomage to pro-democracy activist Noor Hossain who embraced martyrdom on the day during the anti-Ershad movement in the late 80s.
Different socio-political organisations chalked out elaborate programmes to mark 'The Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi together with his party colleagues also paid tributes to Noor Hossain by placing wreath at the Noor Hossain Chattar.
Talking to reporters, he said holding a rally is a democratic right of a political party. "Why should we take permission for the rally and the government for it. It's our constitutional and basic human right."
Rizvi said Obidul Quader's remark about giving BNP permission for the rally has demonstrated that the ruling party is controlling the 'switch' of democracy.
He alleged that the government has made democracy its hostage only to hang onto power. "Noor Hossain is our inspiration to free the blocked democracy."
BNP had planned to hold the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Sunday marking what it said the civil-military 'uprising on November 7, 1975'.
Though the party is not given any written permission, BNP leaders said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner assured them of allowing to hold the programme.
