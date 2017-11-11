|
Unfair poll only to invite disaster: BNP
Govt cooperation for rally sought
BNP senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday warned that the country will face a big catastrophe if the next election is not held in a fair and credible manner, reports UNB.
"There's no alternative to returning the ownership of the country to its people through a representative government. The country will move towards a big disaster if people can't exercise their right to franchise and their verdict is not reflected in the results of the next polls," he said.
The BNP leader came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club arranged by Youth Forum in memory of ex-President Abdur Rahman Biswas who died on November 3.
Khasru, a BNP standing committee member, urged Awami League to come to the path of democracy for the welfare of the country and its people.
He also called upon the ruling party to take proper steps to ensure the participation of all parties in the next polls by creating a level-playing field.
The BNP leader alleged that the government has pushed the country into violence only to hang onto power by force. "Now people have no security as the incidents of killing and enforced disappearance take place regularly."
He also said the overstay of Chief Justice SK Sinha abroad after the ending of his leave has exposed that the government has driven him out of the country.
Khasru also said the people have lost their confidence in the judiciary due to the government's interference in it.
He said two other basic pillars--legislative and executive branches--have also become dysfunctional. "The executive branch has been destroyed through politicisation and establishing the government's control on it, while the unelected parliament has got a domestic opposition."
BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas on Friday said they expect cooperation and political attitude from the government in holding their rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Sunday in a peaceful manner.
"We expect cooperation from the government in holding our rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan. We want them to help us refraining from any provocative act. We hope they'll show a political attitude towards us," he said.
Abbas, a BNP standing committee member, came up with the remarks after visiting the rally venue along with party senior leaders in the afternoon.
He said they also seek cooperation from other political parties so that they can smoothly stage the rally.
Referring to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that action will be taken if any chaos is created in the BNP rally, Abbas said his comment manifests provocation from the ruling party. "He (Quader) exposed through his remark what is on their mind about the rally. His remark is very indicative. But we want their cooperation."
Mentioning that their party is not an unruly one, the BNP leader said they will hold the rally in a disciplined manner.
He also hoped that the government will not create any obstacle to their programme which what he said will witness a huge gathering.
BNP has planned to hold the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Sunday marking what it said the civil-military 'uprising on November 7, 1975'.
Though the party has not been given any written permission, BNP leaders said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner assured them of allowing the programme.
Another message adds: BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Friday claimed that their Chairperson Khaleda Zia through her statements in a special court here showed a comfortable and safe exit for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"Many people and foreign diplomats now often say a comfortable and safe exit for the present government or Sheikh Hasina should be created for quitting power. Our leader (Khaleda) in her statements in the court yesterday (Thursday) gave a clear indication about it," he said.
Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader further said, "She (Khaleda) said she has forgiven Sheikh Hasina. Through it, Khaleda Zia has already showed an exit route for Sheikh Hasina."
Jatiyatabadi Sangrami Dal arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day'.
While giving her self-defence statement in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case before the makeshift court of Special Judge-5 at Bakshibazar, Khaleda on Thursday said she would not be vindictive against her archrival Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
She also said she personally forgave Hasina though she constantly makes indecent remarks about Zia and his other family members and shows her hostile attitude towards them.
Gayeshwar said the BNP chief though her comments said she would not show indecent manner to anybody and would not resort to any politics of vengeance, particularly against Hasina. "Because, we're fighting for democracy and it'll be our great revenge on Awami League if we can restore democracy. From this feeling, she said she won't adopt the politics of vengeance."
The BNP leader said Hasina fears of reprisal as she evicted Khaleda from her house, harassed her in many ways and carried out repressive acts against lakhs of BNP leaders and activists. "She (Hasina) is not considering her future way comfortable as the load of her misdeeds has got very heavier."
Gayeshwar urged the Prime Minister to believe Khaleda's statements and practise democracy together to materialise the spirit of the Liberation War.
