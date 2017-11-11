|
Gayle touts ‘tell-all’ story on Twitter for $300,000
Chris Gayle, the West Indies batsman, has announced that he intends to cash in after winning his defamation case with Fairfax Media last week, by selling his tell-all story to the highest bidder for at least US$300,000, reports Cricinfo.
Gayle successfully sued Fairfax, the publishers of the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age, following the publication of a series of articles in 2016, alleging that he had exposed himself to a female masseuse during West Indies’ World Cup campaign in Australia the previous year.
In a series of posts on Twitter, Gayle declared that what went on behind the scenes of the court case was “like a movie”, adding that he believed there had been an agenda to get him banned from playing cricket.
“I have a very interested successful story to tell!!” Gayle wrote. “It can be an exclusive 60mins interview or y’all just have to wait on my next book!
“It’s about what transpired in court and behind the scenes in Australia, how they went to bigger heads to get me ban…
“How they want to use me as a scapegoat over a interview-I’ll tell you what I do every day after court, believe me, when I break this down to y’all it will be like a movie!”
He added that there would be “no holding back” and that he had been ready to “fight until my last breath” to clear his name.
With 18 T20 centuries to his name, more than twice as many as any other batsman in the format, Gayle has established a reputation as one of the most sought-after players in T20 leagues the world over.
However, he has not played in Australia’s Big Bash League since 2016, after igniting a sexism row by appearing to proposition a female reporter during a live interview. He was fined Aus$10,000 (US$7660) by his team, Melbourne Renegades, for “inappropriate conduct”.
