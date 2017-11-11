|
‘Hathura’s departure at this time will hurt us’
Coach Chandika Hathurusingha’s resignation has taken Bangladesh cricket by complete surprise. His letter of resignation became public knowledge only on Thursday, nearly four weeks after he had actually sent the letter to the BCB, reports Cricinfo.
BCB director Khaled Mahmud, the former Bangladesh captain who had put forward Hathurusingha’s name at the time of his appointment in 2014, said that even he was taken aback by the news. Mahmud’s short trip to South Africa from October 12 to 16, it has been speculated, was an attempt by the BCB to pacify Hathurusingha soon after he had submitted his resignation letter, but Mahmud has denied such an attempt was made.
“It came as a surprise to me,” Mahmud said. “I was in South Africa for five days. We didn’t have any such conversations. It is now uncertain whether he will be here. I heard that he has resigned, but I don’t know why. I have a great relationship working with him for the past two and a half years. But he didn’t tell me anything.
“His phone was switched off last night. I think we will get in touch with him soon. He is a positive person. I am hoping we will find out what has happened, from him. Everything was going well despite our performance in the South Africa tour. We have an important series ahead of us - so his departure at this time will hurt us.”
Faruque Ahmed, who resigned as chief selector in 2016 following the BCB’s decision to change the selection policy, said that Hathurusingha’s resignation wasn’t a professional move, given that Bangladesh were planning towards the 2019 World Cup. “I didn’t like the timing of his resignation,” Faruque said. “Success, criticism and the media are all part of the deal. You will get appreciation when the team is doing well and, similarly, you will get criticism when you are not doing well.
“His handling of the resignation wasn’t professional. His contract ran till the 2019 World Cup, so he should have informed the board of his intentions. His contract made him one of the highest-paid coaches in world cricket, and he had added authority too.
“Bangladesh had one bad series in the middle of considerable success. Someone with a strong personality like him wasn’t expected to leave in this manner, when the team didn’t have a good tour.”
Earlier, Chandika Hathurusingha sent in a letter wanting to step down from the post of Bangladesh head coach during the team’s tour of South Africa last month, according to BCB president Nazmul Hassan. He said that Hathurusingha had not discussed the matter with the board since then, but said he may be in Dhaka after November 15.
Hassan said that Hathurusingha didn’t provide a reason for wanting to resign, but had done a similar thing in August 2016 when Sri Lanka Cricket offered him the head coach’s position.
“He gave me a letter in the first week of October, possibly after the second Test [against South Africa] and definitely before October 15. He didn’t specifically mention a reason, so I can’t really say what has happened before I can speak to him. He said he is no longer interested.
“He had an offer from Sri Lanka last year; the country’s president had called him to give him the proposal. He showed me offers from other countries. But now I am unable to say why he is leaving - whether it is a better offer, family reasons or something else that is bothering him.”
Hassan said that Hathurusingha has stopped all communication with the BCB, except for taking one call in which he apparently said he will arrive in Dhaka later this month.
“We felt it was not appropriate to speak about this [resignation letter] during a series. I think we got him once on the phone, and he said he is coming after November 15. But he hasn’t communicated with us since.
“If someone doesn’t want to stay, what will we do with his notice period? What we can say is that he is a professional. Suddenly he gives us a letter and is sitting quietly in Australia. It is quite unusual. He lets us know if something is bothering him but during the [South Africa] series, he didn’t communicate with us.”
Hassan said that Hathurusingha was upset about what some players said about him in the media. He also said that he had confronted the players in front of Hathurusingha once on the matter, although he didn’t mention names or the particular incident.
“[Hathurusingha] was hurt by things said about him by a couple of cricketers. I wasn’t in South Africa but if he felt that they are not listening to him, why would he run the team? I am just giving an example. It might be a reason [for his resignation letter], although there might be a personal reason too.
“He didn’t mention the media in the past but he used to say why do the players say such things in the media? I sat with him and the players a number of times, asking them why they lie in the media.”
Hassan ruled out the theory that Hathurusingha is using his resignation letter as a bargaining chip. “I am sure it has nothing to do with bargaining. Money isn’t an issue.”
