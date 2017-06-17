|
Amir to be fit for final
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is likely to be fit for selection for the Champions Trophy final against India on Sunday, after completing an entire training session at The Oval on Friday, reports Cricinfo.
A back spasm had ruled Amir out of the semi-final against England on June 14, after he failed a fitness test shortly before the toss. Rumman Raees, another left-arm fast bowler, replaced Amir and made his ODI debut; he shared the new ball with Junaid Khan and took 2 for 44 in Pakistan’s eight-wicket victory.
Along with Hasan Ali, who has emerged as Pakistan’s bowler of the tournament, the pair surprised England, dismissing one of the best batting units over the last two years for 211.
Amir’s likely availability could leave Pakistan with a conundrum ahead of the final, albeit a happy one. Despite bowling well, Amir was wicketless in the first two league matches, against India and South Africa. He had success against Sri Lanka, taking 2 for 53 and scoring a valuable 28 not out in an eighth-wicket partnership that sealed a semi-final place for Pakistan.
Amir has been a near-constant presence in the Pakistan XI since his return to international cricket at the start of 2016, playing 47 out of the side’s 57 international matches, across formats, in this period.
