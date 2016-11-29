|
15-point suggestion to improve secondary edn
Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid on Monday placed a set of 15-point recommendations to improve standard of secondary level education, reports BSS.
While placing the recommendations at a press briefing in the conference room of the education ministry, he said, "We will take necessary initiatives in line with the recommendations to improve quality of education at secondary level."
Education Secretary Md Sohrab Hossain, Chairman of Biswa Sahitya Kendra Prof Abdullah Abu Sayeed, Executive Director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) Rasheda K Choudhury, Prof Jafar Iqbal of Shahjalal Science and Technology University and senior officials of the ministry addressed at the press briefing.
The recommendations were prepared at a two-day workshop held in Cox's Bazar recently. Eminent educationists, teachers and officials of the education ministry attended the workshop.
The recommendation included preparing textbook easily understandable with taking global experience, establishing item bank for MCQ and creative question, modernizing curriculum, introducing internationally accepted marking system and formulating teacher's guide book.
Nahid said, "We will reduce the number of examinations as well as textbooks as per the recommendation to make student life easy and interesting." "I hope we would be able to improve the standard of education at the secondary level by introducing modern education system," he added.
Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid on Monday said the authorities concerned have been asked to investigate the death of a teacher of Phulbaria Degree College in Mymensingh in a clash with police during demonstrations seeking nationalsation of the college.
"I have talked to the deputy commissioner, UNO and upazila education officer after the incident and a three-member committee, headed by director (college administration) of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), has been formed to look into the incident", said Nahid while talking at a press briefing at the Secretariat.
The committee has been asked to submit its report as soon as possible, he said.
Earlier, on Sunday, Abul Kalam Azad, a teacher of the Botany Department of the college and Safar Ali, 70, a passerby, were killed and 20 others injured as police allegedly charged baton on the protesters during their demonstrations for nationalisation of the college.
