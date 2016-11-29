|
Quader meets Syed Ashraf
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has paid a courtesy visit to his predecessor Syed Ashraful Islam on Monday.
Quader and some other Awami League leaders visited his official residence at Dhaka's Hare Road on Monday, reports bdnews24.com
This is their first meeting after Quader replaced Ashraf as the ruling party's general secretary.
Ashraf returned to Dhaka on Sunday after spending a month with his family in London.
"A few of us went to see Ashraf Bhai around 11am," Khalid Mahmud. Awami League organising secretary, told bdnews24.com.
"Quader Bhai came for a courtesy visit around 12pm. He stayed for 20 to 25 minutes."
Other Awami League leaders present at the meeting were the party's organising secretary Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, the Cultural Affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and the Information and Research secretary Afzal Hossain.
Mahmud said that the meeting was very cordial.
"Quader enquired about Ashraf's family, especially about his wife, who is under medical treatment in London." Mahmud said Quader also sought Ashraf's advice.
Son of Bangabandhu's close aide and martyred leader Syed Nazrul Islam, Syed Ashraf is credited for his contribution to Awami League during tough times in 2007.
He was later elected general secretary in the party's council.
Since he was replaced by Quader as Awami League general secretary, Ashraf has avoided talking to the media, insisting he will speak up 'when the time comes'.
Quader has alluded to 'some differences' on organisation issues, but has insisted his personal equations with Ashraf were 'fine'.
It was Ashraf who proposed Quader's name to replace him at the Awami League National Council.
