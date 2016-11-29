|
Set good example before departure
BNP tells EC
News Report
BNP on Monday urged the Election Commission (EC) to set at least a good example on the eve of its departure by playing a neutral and independent role in Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls.
"People want the Election Commission to play an independent and impartial role so that the local Awami League men can't rig votes (in NCC polls) as they did in the past. The Current Commission should at least set a good example at the fag end of its tenure by doing that," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
He made the remarks while speaking at a press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office.
Rizvi also urged the EC to remain aware so that the December-22 NCC polls do not turn into another 'bloody adventure' for ensuring the victory of ruling party candidate by flexing muscles. "The Commission will have to make necessary efforts to ensure that people's right to vote in the NCC elections doesn't suffer a blackout," he added.
He said though enthusiasm has been created among BNP leaders and activists over the NCC polls, people's doubt about a free, fair and peaceful election is still not removed.
Mentioning that the returning officer said all the NCC polling centres are vulnerable, Rizvi said the EC official's comment has justified BNP's demand for deployment of army to ensure fair polls without any intimidation and influnce.
He said BNP firmly believes that the nationalist forces together with the people of Narayanganj will get organised to protect their democratic rights on December 22.
BNP on Monday alleged that the government is repressing its leaders and activists in an alarming way across the country for fear of losing power.
In a statement, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a statement said, "The current regime, elected without votes, has indulged in a grand festival of repressing opposition leaders and activists all over the country out of fear of losing power. It seems there's no end to it."
The statement was issued protesting the arrest of Satkhira's Kalaroa upazila BNP leader and Kalaroa municipality mayor Akrarul and Kusudanga UP chairman Asad in the same upazila.
"The arrest of Aktarul and Asad is the latest example of the current government's misrule," the BNP leader said.
Fakhrul alleged that the two BNP leaders were arrested in a 'fabricated' case.
"They've been implicated in a 'false' case and also with a political motive to malign them and destroy their popularity. I strongly denounce such government move," he said.
Fakhrul demanded the government immediately release the two BNP leaders and withdraw the case filed against them.
