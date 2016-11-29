Bangladesh beat Thailand in Women’s Asia Cup

Bangladesh shrugged off their previous match defeat as they bounced back to record a 35-run victory over host Thailand in their second match of Women’s T20 Asia Cup held on Monday at Asian Institute of Technology ground in Bangkok, reports BSS.
Thailand captain Sonnarin Tippoch won the toss and decided to field first.
Her decision immediately proved right when her bowlers gave early success for her team to leave Bangladesh wobbling at 2-8 inside six overs.
However, the third wicket partnership of 42 runs in nine overs stopped the rot and allowed Bangladesh to reach 88 runs after 20 overs for the loss of six wickets.
Sanjida Islam held one end secured as wickets fell around her. She contributed a priceless 38 runs from 48 balls to keep her side in the contest. Suleeporn Laomi was the pick for Thailand’s bowler as she grabbed three for 18 runs in four overs to peg back the tourists.
Chasing a winning target of 89 runs set by Bangladesh, the hosts faced serious batting debacle and finally dismissed at a paltry total of 53 in 18.4 overs.
Jahanara Alam and Rumana Ahmed struck early on Thailand’s top-order. From 5-35 inside 11 overs, Thailand looked down the barrel as Panna Ghosh began to inroad in their ranks. She finished her magical spells with four wickets giving away only nine runs in four overs.
Opener Nattakan Chantam was the highest scorer for the host side with 21 runs from 23 balls. The third wicket stand of 16 in 5.1 overs was the only double figure partnership in terms of runs for Thailand.
Bangladesh are now in third position in the points table after their first
victory in the tournament. Their next match is scheduled to be held today
(Tuesday) against Nepal at the same venue.
